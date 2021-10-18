The most expensive home in Northampton on sale right now

This modern five bedroom family home in Northampton really does offer the wow factor, say the estate agents marketing the property.

As you enter the property you are welcomed by a grand entrance hall, to the left sits a 27ft lounge with a beautiful modern fireplace and patio doors leading to the rear garden, to the right of the entrance hall you will find a family room with skylight.

On the downstairs accommodation you will also find a formal dining room with patio doors leading to the rear garden, utility room, downstairs W/C, conservatory which is currently being used as a home gymnasium and a high specification kitchen/breakfast room with all built in appliances and patio doors leading to the main part of the garden.

The downstairs also offers Italian marble flooring and partial under floor heating. The upstairs offers a large spacious landing, study/seating area perfect for home office use, a modern family bathroom with walk-in shower, five double bedrooms all with fitted wardrobes,

The guest bedroom offers a modern en-suite bathroom, and the master bedroom offers not only a large modern en-suite bathroom but a walk-in closet.

Outside the property offers driveway parking for multiple vehicles, garaging for six vehicles and a beautiful, landscaped rear garden with an outbuilding. The plot is approximately third of an acre.

The home in Donovan Court is on the market for £1,150,000 through Purplebricks and Rightmove.