A five-bedroom home in an exclusive gated development in Northampton is on the market for £850,000.

The house, in Kirkholme Gardens, is a development by Francis Jackson Homes of eight contemporary detached homes located set back from Harlestone Road with automated entry gates to private road access.

The agents say: "This stunning and substantial double fronted home features a large open plan kitchen/dining room, two en suite bedrooms, double garage and ample parking being the largest plot on the development."

The home is being marketed by Jackson-Stops and Rightmove.

1. The home in Kirkholme Gardens Photo Sales

2. The home in Kirkholme Gardens Photo Sales

3. The home in Kirkholme Gardens Photo Sales

4. The home in Kirkholme Gardens Photo Sales