A five-bedroom home in an exclusive gated development in Northampton is on the market for £850,000.
The house, in Kirkholme Gardens, is a development by Francis Jackson Homes of eight contemporary detached homes located set back from Harlestone Road with automated entry gates to private road access.
The agents say: "This stunning and substantial double fronted home features a large open plan kitchen/dining room, two en suite bedrooms, double garage and ample parking being the largest plot on the development."
The home is being marketed by Jackson-Stops and Rightmove.