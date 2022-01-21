Six-bed family home near Northampton complete with huge garden and fire pit on the market

A detached six-bedroom family home near Northampton with modern features and a huge garden, complete with a fire pit is on the market for a guide price of £1.6 million.

The contemporary home in Moulton Lane, Boughton overlooks rolling countryside.

Three of the bedrooms have en-suites and the master also has a dressing room.

Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen, dinning room and breakfast area, as well as a study, utility room and a snug.

Outside, the property has a double garage, a garden measuring around 0.4 acres, a barbeque area, patio and fire pit.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Fine & Country and marketed by Rightmove).

Moulton Lane, Boughton

