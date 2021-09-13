Sign advertising new 1,800-home development on edge of Northampton goes up - but mystery still surrounds when work will begin

A new sign has gone up advertising a yet-to-be-built housing development set to comprise of 1,800 homes on the edge of Northampton.

The sign has gone up in a field between Duston and Harpole, just off Sandy Lane, which reads: "Western Gate. A development of two, three, four and five bed homes. Coming soon."

The Bovis Homes development was approved by Northampton Borough Council back in October 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sign advertising Western Gate housing development

Reported by the Chron back in 2019, the applicant J S Bloor (Northampton) Ltd sought outline planning permission for residential-led developments of up to 1,750 dwellings and 600 dwellings.

The 600 dwellings would form the first phase of the total of 1,750 dwellings that would be provided across the larger site area, and are not in addition.

As well as the first 600 homes, the first phase is set to include a new primary school, a local centre and a new main access off New Sandy Lane. The second and third phases would see the delivery of the remaining 1,150 homes.

West Northamptonshire Council has over the last few weekends been resurfacing Sandy Lane, which is set to be completed by next weekend (Sunday, September 19).

The Chron also reported in 2019 that the development is set to be delivered over an 11-year period, with work commencing between the end of 2020 and the start of 2021, with the first occupants moving in shortly afterwards.

This, however, was prior to the pandemic, so it is not known when construction work will begin.