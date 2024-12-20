Show home inspires couple to buy new home in Corby rather than take on DIY project

Paul and Natalie Curtis wanted to modernise and renovate their home but decided it was easier to buy a new-build Bovis Homes property instead.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The couple bought a brand-new three-bedroom detached Cypress home at Vistry Group’s Bovis Homes @ Priors Hall Park development in Corby after using the Home Exchange scheme to move from their old end-terrace four-bedroom home in the town.

Home Exchange is a part exchange scheme which enables buyers who are existing homeowners to have a chain-free move into their new property.

Engineer Paul, 57, and 53-year-old factory supervisor Natalie had originally started looking at various show homes to try to get inspiration for their project to redecorate and update their old house and move the family bathroom from downstairs to upstairs.

(Middle right) Paul and Natalie Curtis in their new kitchen.

“I work in Oundle and knew there was a Bovis Homes development in the town, so I went to look at their three-bedroom Cypress show home and was blown away by the quality of the build and the high-specification finish of the property,” said Paul. “So much so that I finished early the next day so that Natalie and myself could go for a good look round together.

“She loved it as much as I did and we both came to the conclusion that it would be a much better idea to buy a new-build house than to try to go through all the heartache and hassle of renovating our old home. The thought of having to do it all myself after work and at weekends and living in a temporary building site was not very appealing, especially when there was ready-made solution.”

The couple knew that there was a Bovis Homes development at Priors Hall Park on the edge of Corby so went along to the site.

“We were one of the first people to reserve on the site and were able to choose off-plan and went for a plot in a quiet cul-de-sac which overlooks a lake,” said Paul. “When we spoke to the sales advisors Laura and Claire they were brilliant and told us that Bovis Homes would support with stamp duty and any upgrades we wanted and would buy our old home in a Home Exchange deal.

Paul and Natalie Curtis in their living room, decorated for the festive season.

“Bovis Homes gave us a good price on our old house and let us stay in it until we moved into the new place. It saved us all the stress and worry of finding a buyer and removed the possibility of the deal falling through. It was ideal.

“It allowed us to focus on our new home and we had great fun choosing all the upgrades. We upgraded all the flooring throughout the house, had the downstairs cloakroom half tiled, had the en suite and the family bathroom fully tiled, had spotlights put into the kitchen ceiling and chose Bosch for all the appliances.

“It was wonderful to be able to make the selections because it really felt we were putting our own individual stamp on the house which would be looking exactly as we wanted. This way we knew that we would not have to lift a finger and would move into a gleaming new home with all the space we needed.”

Paul, Natalie and their 24-year-old daughter Morgan moved into their new home in October.

“The best thing about being in the new house is that, after living with the bathroom downstairs for 35 years at the old house, we now have an en suite with our bedroom,” said Paul. “Not only this but Morgan has effectively got her own private bathroom, which again, is upstairs rather than a down a flight of stairs.

“We will keep the spare bedroom so that any family or friends can stay over if they need to. It’s really lovely to have such a modern-looking home which has all the latest appliances and is freshly decorated to every high standard.

“The spacious kitchen/diner, which has French doors out onto the back garden, is the place where we spend most of our time. We cook, eat and catch-up in there at the breakfast bar and move into the separate living room to chill out and watch TV.”

The move across town has resulted in shorter commute times for the couple.

“My travel to work time has been reduced from 35 minutes to 20 minutes while Natalie used to be 10 minutes away from work but is now just a few minutes from the factory,” said Paul. “We used to be in the middle of the busy town but now we are out in the countryside and it’s so peaceful and calm.

Priors Hall Park residents can access the eight children’s playgrounds, open space, cycleways, walkways and nature trails which link to the surrounding neighbourhood and have already been provided.

Paul said: “We are very proud of our new home and Natalie really loves the entrance hall because it is a real statement area which has a certain wow factor about it. It’s a big welcoming place and invites people into our wonderful new home which is beautifully finished. I know if I had taken on the DIY project at the old house it would have never been completed.”

Vistry Group includes the Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes. The company is building new homes under the Bovis Homes brand at Priors Hall Park, with a choice of two, three and four-bedroom homes currently available to reserve. Prices start from £250,000.

For more information visit bovishomes.co.uk.