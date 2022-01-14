A property expert from Northampton has provided a list of the top 10 places in Northampton where property prices are set to go up in 2022.

Senior estate agent Ray Pusey from Cotters Property has picked out 10 of the best areas in the town you should definitely consider if you're planning a move.

Ray said: "Just after the pandemic started we were expecting prices to decrease by about 15 percent. However, it's been a big turn around and it's surprised everyone, demand for houses has been crazy.

"Over lockdown, people have had more money to save; those in flats want to move to houses with more space; people have realised the importance of a garden; more people are working from home and want a bigger place so they can have an office; there are commuters from London who want lower prices so come to Northampton.

"People have been snapping up houses, so that's why prices are going up."

1. Kingsley/Phippsville You have got a lot of first time buyers in the area. There are good amenities including Morrison's, Kingsley front and more. The Racecourse is nearby, which is very popular. You're also not too far from town. You've also got Abington Park close by.

2. Spinney Hill/Parklands The area has got a mixture of modern and old houses, and bungalows. It's very popular due to good links to schools, especially Northampton School for Girls (NSG). Families have rented in the area before just to get into NSG. It is a family-orientated location and is quite quiet. Bradlaugh Fields is nearby, which is a good place for walking the dog - a lot of people don't know it's there.

3. Abington Vale Always popular. Abington Park is in close proximity. There are a mix of all schools in the area. Families like to buy here and so do investors looking for buy to lets. There are also a lot of pubs, shops and restaurants in the area. It's always attracted a younger crowd as well because first time buyers like terraced houses.

4. Weston Favell Village Similar benefits to the Abington area due to it being nearby. Lovely church in the area. And Abington park near location, too. House prices here are always on the up. Any properties that come up in the area tend to go for a premium.