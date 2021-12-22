A Northampton residential street has been named in the top 10 most expensive in the East Midlands, according to new data.

Halifax looked into house prices across the UK based on transactions between January 2016 and September 2021, recorded on the Land Registry database.

The data looked at more than 1.78 million UK post codes in conjunction with housing transactions and prices.

Houses average more than £1 million on one street in Northampton.

Overall, the average house price in the UK came out as £347,815, but the data was also broken down into the most expensive streets.

The top 10 most expensive streets were, of course, all in London, with Tite Street in SW3 claiming the top spot where it costs almost £30 million to buy a property.

The banking giant also looked at regional data outside of London including in the East Midlands.

A Northampton street made it onto the top 10 list, among five from Leicester with huge price tags.

Golf Lane, Chapel Brampton.

In Northampton, Golf Lane, Church Brampton claimed the tenth place on the list with an average house price of £1,233,000.

Another Northamptonshire street also made it onto the list at number five.