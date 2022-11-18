Look inside ultra modern Northampton home with six acres of land and countryside views

Five bedrooms, a walk-in wardrobe, an indoor balcony and more...

An ultra modern Northampton home has been added to the market, and it boasts six acres of land and a countryside views.

Frog Hall, located in Brixworth, has five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a huge open plan living, kitchen, dinning area and floor to ceiling windows downstairs offering loads of natural light.

The master suite takes up the whole ride side of the property, upstairs, has an en-suite, a walk-in wardrobe and a bath within the bedroom.

Agents say: “This truly is a one of a kind property.”

All of this could be yours for £1.75 million.

Take a look around the modern Northampton home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Purple Bricks, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Brixworth dream home This modern home is on the market for £1.75 million. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2. Brixworth dream home This modern home is on the market for £1.75 million. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3. Brixworth dream home This modern home is on the market for £1.75 million. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4. Brixworth dream home This modern home is on the market for £1.75 million. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales