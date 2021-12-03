Look inside this modern Northamptonshire farm house with swimming pool and cinema room

A stunning farm house in Northamptonshire complete with a swimming pool and cinema room has been added to the market.

The five-bed, 1850s home in Boughton has been modernised and extended but still has many original features.

Tall ceilings, exposed brickwork, log burners and an aga all make the home easy on the eye.

There is also a study and a cinema room on the ground floor.

Upstairs, two of the bedrooms share a Jack and Jill en suite. One has a walk-in wardrobe.

The master suite has a four piece en-suite and huge walk-in wardrobes.

Outside, as well as the pool and pool house, there is a triple garage and stunning views of the countryside.

All of this could be yours for a cool £1.3 million.

Take a look around this Northamptonshire property with the photos below.

(Listed by Oscar James, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Boughton dream home This modern farm house with traditional features and new facilities is on the market for £1.3 million. Photo: Oscar James Photo Sales

