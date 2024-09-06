Look inside stunning Grade II listed barn conversion overlooking Northamptonshire golf course

The four-bedroom home in Tower Court, Overstone Park is a 19th century Grade II listed home in parkland setting.

The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and nearly 3,500 square feet of space. There is also a converted cellar, used as a family room, cinema and gym.

Outside, the home is set in nearly an acre of landscaped gardens, with a summer house and a gazebo, which backs onto Overstone Park Golf Course.

Agents say: “Welcome to this truly remarkable Grade II Listed period home, located in the exclusive Overstone Park area. Steeped in history and set within an exceptional parkland setting, this stunning 19th-century home offers a unique blend of heritage and modern luxury.

"Stratford House forms part of a converted stable block which was originally built in 1862 for Overstone House. There are only seven other properties here and they were converted into beautiful residential homes back in 1985, whilst retaining their incredible architectural features.”

All of this could be yours for an offer over £1.1 million.

Take a look around this stunning Grade II listed Northamptonshire home, with views of a golf course, with the pictures below.

(Listed by By Design, marketed by Rightmove).

