Look inside £1.65m 'Dutch colonial' style home in Northamptonshire village

A “Dutch colonial” style home in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the housing market.

Named St Gyles, the house in Overstone has five-bedrooms, a grand entrance and a sweeping staircase, a separate gym and nearly and acre of gardens.

Agents say: “A stunning, detached, home built in the Dutch colonial style ideal for entertaining and set in landscaped south facing grounds of approximately 0.8 acre. St Gyles is a landmark home built in the 1930's and evokes the elegance of the era with large bright rooms that are flooded with natural light coupled with modern features.”

All of this could be yours for offers over £1.65 million.

Take a look around this stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

1. Overstone dream home The home is "flooded with natural light", according to agents. Photo: Fine & Country Photo Sales

