Look inside Northamptonshire Grade II listed stone house with barn conversion on the market for the first time

The property has an enclosed, heated outdoor swimming pool

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th May 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 12:27 BST

A Northamptonshire property that is a mix between a Grade II listed stone house and a partial barn conversion has been put on the market for the first time.

Ayres Rock in Twywell near Kettering has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is set on 0.8 acres of land.

Agents say: “Ayres Rock is a unique stone house/partial barn conversion, built in 1988 for the owners; it is now on the market for the first time.

"Nestled between the Manor House and Glebe House (the former rectory) in the idyllic village of Twywell, the property benefits from a magnificent south facing garden, adjacent to open countryside, whilst enjoying excellent privacy.”

All of this could be yours for £1.25 million.

Take a look inside this stunning Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Chris George, marketed by Rightmove).

Twywell dream home

Photo: Chris George

Twywell dream home

Photo: Chris George

Twywell dream home

Photo: Chris George

Twywell dream home

Photo: Chris George

