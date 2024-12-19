Look inside 'exceptional' Grade II listed period property in Northamptonshire village on the market for £1.725 million

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 19th Dec 2024
An “exceptional" Grade II listed period property in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market for a guide price of £1.725 million.

The five bedroom, detached home in Mears Ashby is a former vicarage, which offers “extensive living accommodation”.

The home has four bathrooms, contemporary open plan living and is set in stunning gardens, spanning almost an acre.

Agents say: “The property has been in the same family’s ownership for the past thirty four years and offers comfortable modern living accommodation while remaining true to the original Victorian period featuring, stone mullion windows, timber shutters, good proportioned principal reception rooms and a more contemporary designed stunning open plan kitchen/family living area, all of which provide a light and airy feel throughout complemented by high ceilings, cornice work, picture rails and window shutters.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.725 million.

Take a look at this “exceptional” Grade II listed period property in a Northamptonshire village.

(Listed by Jackson-Stops, marketed by Rightmove).

