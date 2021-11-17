Look inside dream Northamptonshire home with swimming pool, sauna, snooker room and more

A huge Northamptonshire dream home complete with a host of leisure facilities has been added to the market.

The five-bedroom house in Litchborough, between Towcester and Daventry is spread across three floors and sits in more than an acre of land.

Inside there is a swimming pool, sauna, snooker room, cinema and a gym, as well as office spaces and multiple store rooms.

The master suite has its own dressing room, en-suite facilities and private balcony terrace.

Outside, there is a gravelled drive, which sits beyond private electric gates, garages that can house five vehicles and a garden that includes a central pond with a waterfall and a bridge, and a purpose built BBQ hut and terrace.

The estate agent said: "After visiting homes for the past 20 years, people always ask me have you got favourite ones? Well, this one is certainly up there for sure as one of the best."

All of this could be yours for a cool £.175 million.

Take a look around the dream Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Taylor Walsh and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Litchborough dream home This five-bed property has an array of leisure facilities and an extensive garden all for 1.75 million. Photo: Taylor Walsh Photo Sales

