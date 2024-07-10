Look inside charming Grade II listed cottage in Daventry

Catalina Constantin
By Catalina Constantin
Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:36 BST
A Grade II listed home in Badby has been added to the market.

The five-bedroom home in Daventry is set in 0.5 acres of land and includes five reception rooms, a stone, double garage, driveway parking, and two bathrooms.

Agents say: “Holly Cottage, with many period features, is thought to have originated as a mediaeval hall house.”

The stunning period house in Church Green is on the market for offers over £995,000.

Take a look inside this home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, Towcester, marketed by Rightmove.)

Holly Cottage

Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester

Holly Cottage

Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester

Holly Cottage

Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester

Holly Cottage

Photo: Michael Graham, Towcester

