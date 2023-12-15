Look around stunning modern Northamptonshire home with swimming pool, football pitch and paddock

Agents call the home a “masterpiece in modern design”

A stunning, modern home in Northamptonshire with a swimming pool, football pitch and paddock has been added to the market.

The six bedroom home in Orlingbury Road between Isham and Orlingbury is set on three acres of land.

The home has a state-of-the-art hearing swimming pool, gym, tennis court, football pitch, stables and outbuildings, an outdoor kitchen, an outdoor entertainment area with LED screen, a triple garage and an annex.

Agents say: “This rarely available and simply stunning estate of luxury living, occupies an expansive plot within the idyllic village of Isham and is offered to the market with no onward chain.

"Featuring a captivating central atrium and glass balcony, the property has been architecturally designed to an impeccable standard, with swathes of glazing front and rear allowing natural light deep into the flowing, flexible living spaces.”

All of this could be yours for £2.75 million.

Take a look around this stunning, modern Northamptonshire home with the picture below.

1 . Isham dream home All of this could be yours for £2.75 million. Photo: Chris George Estate Agent Photo Sales

2 . Isham dream home All of this could be yours for £2.75 million. Photo: Chris George Estate Agent Photo Sales

3 . Isham dream home All of this could be yours for £2.75 million. Photo: Chris George Estate Agent Photo Sales

4 . Isham dream home All of this could be yours for £2.75 million. Photo: Chris George Estate Agent Photo Sales