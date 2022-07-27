Look around Grade II listed former farmhouse in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.5 million

A Grade II listed former farmhouse in a Northamtponshire village has been added to the market.

Rookery Farmhouse in Silverstone has five bedrooms, an annexe, outbuildings and is set on almost an acre of land.

Agents say: “A Grade II listed 17th century stone under slate five bedroom detached former farmhouse with annexe, further outbuildings on a plot extending to 0.86 acre.

"Rookery Farmhouse has accommodation comprising an entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, study, kitchen/dining/sitting room utility room, cloakroom, five double bedrooms, a second study, an en suite, and a family bathroom.”

All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.

Take a look inside this former Northamptonshire farmhouse with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Silverstone farmhouse The home has extensive accommodation, ideal for entertaining, as well as traditional features such as ceiling beams and exposed brick. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

