Look around Grade II listed former farmhouse in Northamptonshire on the market for £1.5 million

A Grade II listed former farmhouse in a Northamtponshire village has been added to the market.
Rookery Farmhouse in Silverstone has five bedrooms, an annexe, outbuildings and is set on almost an acre of land.
Agents say: “A Grade II listed 17th century stone under slate five bedroom detached former farmhouse with annexe, further outbuildings on a plot extending to 0.86 acre.
"Rookery Farmhouse has accommodation comprising an entrance hall, drawing room, sitting room, study, kitchen/dining/sitting room utility room, cloakroom, five double bedrooms, a second study, an en suite, and a family bathroom.”
All of this could be yours for a guide price of £1.5 million.
Take a look inside this former Northamptonshire farmhouse with the pictures below.
(Listed by Michael Graham and marketed by Rightmove).