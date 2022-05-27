A stunning barn conversion property with more than three acres of land in a Northamptonshire village has been added to the market.

The Grade II listed home in Strixton has five bedrooms, five reception rooms, three bathrooms and two separate annexes. Throughout there are traditional features as well as modern add-ons.

Outside, there is around 3.5 acres of land and rolling views of the countryside.

Agents say: “The property has been carefully converted, retaining character features while incorporating eco features including a ground source heat pump for the underfloor heating and an array of solar panels in the grounds.

"The property was developed from the barns and cartsheds of a former farm, and is constructed of squared coursed limestone and brick with slate roofs.

"The oldest part of the building has a late 17th century datestone but the grade listing report dates it mainly to the late 18th and the 19th centuries.”

All of this could be yours for an offer in excess of £1.5 million.

Take a look around the Northamptonshire home with the pictures below.

(Listed by Michael Graham, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Strixton dream home This barn conversion home comes with annexes and a lot of land. Photo: Michael Graham Photo Sales

