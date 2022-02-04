The home in St Georges Avenue

It needs completely renovating, but this Northampton house is ripe for a personal project...and just look at that view

Home is going under the hammer in auction later this month

By David Summers
Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:01 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 10:18 am

A substantial five bedroom Victorian property which requires complete refurbishment situated on a sought after road overlooking the Racecourse close is going under the hammer.

The home in St George's Avenue, Northampton, is being offered with a guide price of more than £200,000.

Agents, Auction House Northamptonshire, say: "The accommodation comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, scullery, breakfast room, kitchen, cloakroom, lean to conservatory and cellar.

"To the first floor there are three bedrooms and a bathroom and a separate WC and a further two bedrooms to the second floor.

"Outside there is a walled front garden and a good sized overgrown rear garden which enjoys a sunny aspect and privacy," the agents added.

The home is being offered for sale by auction on Wednesday February 23, 2022, at 11am via a live streamed auction.

There are also two open days - Saturday February 12 from 10-11am and February 19 from 10-11am - by appointment only.

