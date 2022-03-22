A five-bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village is on the market with a guide price of £1,390,000.

The home in Sandy Lane, Church Brampton, is being marketed by Carter Jonas and Rightmove.

The agents say the property was constructed 37 years ago by the current owner and has been considerably updated in recent years.

"Features include a contemporary and stylish master en suite, new triple glazed windows and new front door with good security, oak doors, designer radiators and newly fitted house alarm with monitored security. Woodlands is presented in excellent order with a tastefully decorated interior," the agent said.

"Enter into the generous reception hall with double glazed doors and steps leading to the spacious sitting room. Snug with door opening to the rear garden. The kitchen breakfast room has an extensive wall and base units and integrated appliances. Dining room overlooking the front aspect. Study and a utility room with door leading to garage.

"Open tread staircase rising to the first floor galleried landing with a large linen and airing cupboard. An exceptionally spacious principal bedroom with fitted wardrobes, drawers and dressing table and a fabulous contemporary bathroom en suite. Four further double bedrooms, a contemporary shower room and family bathroom," the agents say.

Outside, the property is approached via a shared block paved drive leading to extensive parking for several vehicles and mature shrub beds.

"The beautifully landscaped south facing rear garden is enclosed and laid principally to lawn with a substantial paved entertaining terraces, a variety of mature shrubs and a magnificent Magnolia tree," the agents say.

