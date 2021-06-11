Inside Northamptonshire home complete with pool and cinema room on the market for less than £800,000
The four-bed, detached house has a modern interior, a huge garden and is up for sale for an affordable sum
A modern and contemporary Northamptonshire detached home with a swimming pool, cinema room and four reception rooms has been placed on the market for a bargain price.
The four-bed property in Maidwell, between Lamport and Kelmarsh, is up for grabs for less than £800,000.
Comprising the 2,500 square feet house is an open plan kitchen and dining room, completed to high spec with a modern design, plus four reception rooms including a cinema room, a play room and a study.
Upstairs there are four spacious, double bedrooms. The master has a dressing room en-suite and a shower room.
Outside, the home is set back from the road on its own grounds, with electronic gates. There is also a huge 24 foot garden, as well as a garage.
In the garden, there is a plunge pool, amble space and a beautiful raised decking area, as well as a barbeque canopy and pond, complete with a waterfall.
Below is a collection of photos of the dream house. If you have £799,950 spare, this could all be yours...
(Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove).