A modern and contemporary Northamptonshire detached home with a swimming pool, cinema room and four reception rooms has been placed on the market for a bargain price.

The four-bed property in Maidwell, between Lamport and Kelmarsh, is up for grabs for less than £800,000.

Comprising the 2,500 square feet house is an open plan kitchen and dining room, completed to high spec with a modern design, plus four reception rooms including a cinema room, a play room and a study.

Upstairs there are four spacious, double bedrooms. The master has a dressing room en-suite and a shower room.

Outside, the home is set back from the road on its own grounds, with electronic gates. There is also a huge 24 foot garden, as well as a garage.

In the garden, there is a plunge pool, amble space and a beautiful raised decking area, as well as a barbeque canopy and pond, complete with a waterfall.

Below is a collection of photos of the dream house. If you have £799,950 spare, this could all be yours...

(Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove).

1. Dream home in Maidwell This stunning home with a beautiful garden in Maidwell, complete with a swimming pool and cinema room is on the market for a bargain price of less than 800,000. Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove. Photo: Richard Greener Buy photo

2. Dream home in Maidwell This stunning home with a beautiful garden in Maidwell, complete with a swimming pool and cinema room is on the market for a bargain price of less than 800,000. Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove. Photo: Richard Greener Buy photo

3. Dream home in Maidwell This stunning home with a beautiful garden in Maidwell, complete with a swimming pool and cinema room is on the market for a bargain price of less than 800,000. Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove. Photo: Richard Greener Buy photo

4. Dream home in Maidwell This stunning home with a beautiful garden in Maidwell, complete with a swimming pool and cinema room is on the market for a bargain price of less than 800,000. Listed by Richard Greener and marketed by Rightmove. Photo: Richard Greener Buy photo