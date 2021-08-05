Huge new Northampton housing development made up of 750 homes to open show houses next weekend

An artist's impression of the development.

A huge new housing development in Northampton is nearly at the point in development whereby show homes can open.

Landimore Park is a multi-million pound development and community in Hardingstone, off Newport Pagnell Road, which will comprise of 750 homes.

There will be a range of homes from two to five bedrooms, including townhouses, two-storey homes and bungalows.

Work started on the site, which is split across two phases, in February this year and show homes for the first phase - The Willows - will open next weekend.

As well as the houses, the £200 million, 48-hectare development will include three open public spaces, including a sports pitch, a network of cycle and footpaths and play areas.

There will also be a new primary school, medical centre and pharmacy, leisure facilities and office and retail space.

Lizzie Burda, regional sales and marketing director for Tilia Homes Central, said: “We are delighted to be officially opening our doors at Landimore Park on the August 14, giving people the opportunity to see the plans for the development and view the two beautifully-designed showhomes.

"This is a flagship development for Tilia and one we’re so looking forward to seeing develop – as more homes are built and as the community here grows.

“The site as a whole will have so much to offer prospective buyers, from homes and green open spaces to retails outlets and a school, and therefore we’re expecting it to be popular.

"We would encourage any interested house hunters to get in touch about the homes and to visit our launch event next Saturday."

Of the houses built by Tilia, 23 percent of them will be affordable housing, which equates to more than 170 homes.

The show homes for The Willows at Landimore Park will launch next Saturday (August 14) after a VIP launch on Thursday (August 12).

The Knoll - the second phase - will launch at a later date.