Historic Grade II listed building sold for record £2m price in Northampton
The prestigious property, which embodies a rich history and architectural beauty, has been skilfully converted into 14 self-contained apartments. The building has been sold subject to contract for £2,000,000 – setting a new benchmark in the local property market.
The four-storey freehold investment opportunity, which was listed on the market on 20th May 2024, comprises six spacious two-bedroom units and eight elegant one-bedroom units.
Each apartment has been meticulously designed to preserve the building’s historical charm while offering modern amenities. The strategic location of the building, in close proximity to Northampton General Hospital, has attracted a steady stream of tenants, many of whom are hospital workers. This has resulted in full occupancy and ensures an attractive yield for the new owner.
The apartments boast several key features that make them highly desirable. Each unit comes with a designated parking space in a secure, gated residents' car park, providing convenience and peace of mind for the occupants. Additionally, the property’s energy efficiency is noteworthy, with EPC ratings ranging from C to E, which helps to reduce utility costs and environmental impact. The council tax bands for the units fall within categories B and C, making them financially accessible for a wide range of tenants.
The building’s historic significance, combined with its modernised interiors and strategic location, made it a highly sought-after investment. Its successful sale marks a significant milestone in Northampton’s property market, reflecting the growing demand for premium residential properties in the area.
Key Features:
- Freehold investment opportunity
- Fully let on AST agreements
- Close proximity to Northampton General Hospital
- Attractive yield
- EPC ratings from C to E
- Council tax bands B & C
- Secure gated residents' parking
Property Details:
- Type: Apartment
- Bedrooms: 20
- Bathrooms: 14
- Price: £2,000,000
- Tenure: Freehold
View the property listing: https://www.cheltonbrown.co.uk/property-for-sale/northamptonshire/nn1-5da/3530102
