Charming Grade II listed three-bedroom cottage in Grendon on sale for £550k
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Nestled in the heart of Grendon, this delightful Grade II listed cottage combines period charm with practical living. The Old Postings dates back to the 18th century and offers an enchanting village lifestyle, complete with views of the local church.
Inside, the cottage boasts two reception rooms, both with wood-burning stoves, including a spacious room with a classic inglenook fireplace.
The fitted kitchen features a stable door leading to the tranquil south-facing garden, while a utility space and downstairs toilet add modern convenience.
A dining room with garden views makes entertaining a pleasure.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms plus a dressing room, all sharing the main bathroom. The loft space, complete with an integrated ladder, provides additional storage.
Three bedrooms and a dressing room
Two reception rooms with wood-burning stoves
Fitted kitchen with garden access and utility space
Inglenook fireplace and period features throughout
South-facing garden with brick outbuilding and micro summer house
Loft space with integrated ladder
Central village location with church views
Freehold | Council tax band D
Window seats in the reception rooms and master bedroom, along with ample cupboards, offer charming and practical touches.
Outside, the garden combines paved and grassed areas with high fencing for privacy. A brick outbuilding and micro summer house add character and versatility to the outdoor space.