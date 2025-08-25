The property has a quaint central village location with a church view | Purplebricks

The Old Postings, a Grade II listed 18th-century cottage in Grendon, is on the market for £550k. Full of period charm, it features three bedrooms, two reception rooms, an inglenook fireplace, and a peaceful south-facing garden

Nestled in the heart of Grendon, this delightful Grade II listed cottage combines period charm with practical living. The Old Postings dates back to the 18th century and offers an enchanting village lifestyle, complete with views of the local church.

Inside, the cottage boasts two reception rooms, both with wood-burning stoves, including a spacious room with a classic inglenook fireplace.

The rooms have a cosy, period feel | Purplebricks

The fitted kitchen features a stable door leading to the tranquil south-facing garden, while a utility space and downstairs toilet add modern convenience.

A dining room with garden views makes entertaining a pleasure.

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms plus a dressing room, all sharing the main bathroom. The loft space, complete with an integrated ladder, provides additional storage.

At a glance Three bedrooms and a dressing room Two reception rooms with wood-burning stoves Fitted kitchen with garden access and utility space Inglenook fireplace and period features throughout South-facing garden with brick outbuilding and micro summer house Loft space with integrated ladder Central village location with church views Freehold | Council tax band D

Window seats in the reception rooms and master bedroom, along with ample cupboards, offer charming and practical touches.

Outside, the garden combines paved and grassed areas with high fencing for privacy. A brick outbuilding and micro summer house add character and versatility to the outdoor space.