Georgian farmhouse with annexe AND separate cottage in Northamptonshire village on the market for under £1.5m

The property stands in around 2.6 acres of land

By Carly Odell
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:09 pm

A stunning Georgian farmhouse, with original features, an annexe and separate cottage located in a Northamptonshire village is on the market for under £1.5 million.

Park House, in West Haddon, is a renovated farmhouse that has kept original features such as exposed brick walls and fireplaces.

In the main property, there are four bedrooms, two of which have en-suites.

The annexe has an open plan living room and solid oak kitchen, as well as a double bedroom and a walk-in shower.

The cottage has been recently renovated and has under floor heating, as well as breakfast room, a double bedroom, a single bedroom and a bathroom.

Outside, the property stands in 2.6 acres of land, including a rear orchard and vegetable garden area.

There is generous parking facilities and a large garage, as well as a stable yard with 13 stables, a tack room, a hay store and a large barn.

All this could be yours for £1,495,000 and an extra 37 acres of adjoining land is available in a separate negotiation.

Below is a collection of photos of the dream home currently on the market.

(Listed by Carter Jonas, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Park House, West Haddon

Photo: Carter Jonas

2. Park House, West Haddon

Photo: Carter Jonas

3. Park House, West Haddon

Photo: Carter Jonas

4. Park House, West Haddon

Photo: Carter Jonas

NorthamptonshireGeorgian
