GALLERY: Inside this £550,000 Grade II-listed thatch cottage in Little Billing

A charming Grade II-listed cottage tucked in the outskirts of Northampton is being sold with a guide price of £500,000.

The four bedroom detached home opposite All Saints Church in Little Billing is being marketed by Your Move Nolan Throw estate agents.

According to the listing: “This enchanting residence boasts a wealth of historic features, including latch and brace doors, exposed stone work, beams and a delightful inglenook fireplace. Step into a world of character and comfort as you explore the intricate details of this picturesque property.

"The property is offered to the market with no upward chain and would suit a client looking for a property with an abundance of character yet somewhere to put their own stamp on.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

1 . A charming four-bedroom property This charming four-bedroom property in Little Billing is on sale for £550,000 Photo: NA Photo Sales

2 . A first floor terrace A first floor terrace offers a perfect place to relax on an evening and enjoy views of the garden Photo: NA Photo Sales

3 . Living room An airy living room is made all the more charming by wooden beams and a stone fireplace Photo: NA Photo Sales