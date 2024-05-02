GALLERY: Inside this £550,000 Grade II-listed thatch cottage in Little Billing

This quaint period property in Northampton is on the market for £550,000.
By Stewart Carr
Published 2nd May 2024, 17:58 BST

A charming Grade II-listed cottage tucked in the outskirts of Northampton is being sold with a guide price of £500,000.

The four bedroom detached home opposite All Saints Church in Little Billing is being marketed by Your Move Nolan Throw estate agents.

According to the listing: “This enchanting residence boasts a wealth of historic features, including latch and brace doors, exposed stone work, beams and a delightful inglenook fireplace. Step into a world of character and comfort as you explore the intricate details of this picturesque property.

"The property is offered to the market with no upward chain and would suit a client looking for a property with an abundance of character yet somewhere to put their own stamp on.”

For more details, see the property listing here.

This charming four-bedroom property in Little Billing is on sale for £550,000

1. A charming four-bedroom property

This charming four-bedroom property in Little Billing is on sale for £550,000 Photo: NA

A first floor terrace offers a perfect place to relax on an evening and enjoy views of the garden

2. A first floor terrace

A first floor terrace offers a perfect place to relax on an evening and enjoy views of the garden Photo: NA

An airy living room is made all the more charming by wooden beams and a stone fireplace

3. Living room

An airy living room is made all the more charming by wooden beams and a stone fireplace Photo: NA

An open plan entrance connects the stairs with the ground floor living spaces

4. An open plane entrance

An open plan entrance connects the stairs with the ground floor living spaces Photo: NA

