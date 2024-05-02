GALLERY: Inside this £550,000 Grade II-listed thatch cottage in Little Billing

A charming Grade II-listed cottage tucked in the outskirts of Northampton is being sold with a guide price of £500,000.
The four bedroom detached home opposite All Saints Church in Little Billing is being marketed by Your Move Nolan Throw estate agents.
According to the listing: “This enchanting residence boasts a wealth of historic features, including latch and brace doors, exposed stone work, beams and a delightful inglenook fireplace. Step into a world of character and comfort as you explore the intricate details of this picturesque property.
"The property is offered to the market with no upward chain and would suit a client looking for a property with an abundance of character yet somewhere to put their own stamp on.”
For more details, see the property listing here.