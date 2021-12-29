Homes on a new exclusive development of what agents have described as 'executive eco-efficient family homes' are on the market with prices starting at £825,000.

The development at Boughton Hill Gardens in Northampton includes 14 homes.

The agents, Jackson Grundy, said: "The Oakdean design offers 2410sq ft of accommodation across two floors and combines modern day and smart living with high eco efficiency."

The home includes a reception hallway, living room, snug/playroom, kitchen/dining/family room and utility room.

The kitchen/dining/family room has 'fully opening, 4m wide aluminium bi-fold doors which really brings the inside and outside environments together for enjoyment throughout the spring, summer and autumn months'.

The home is being marketed by Jackson Grundy/Rightmove.

