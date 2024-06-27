The seven-bedroom home in a Northamptonshire village is set in almost 6,000 square feet of land, which includes gardens set in 1.3 acres of land, stables, a wooded area, and a pond.

Combining modern and Georgian design elements, the three-storey, detached property also features six bathrooms, a garage with a hydraulic vehicle lift, and a stone outbuilding with a library and two offices.

Agents say: “Welcome to The Manor House, a truly remarkable property that exudes elegance, sophistication, and history.

“This stunning Grade II Listed Georgian Manor House dates back to 1730 and has been fully and sympathetically restored within the last 15 years, offering a rare opportunity to own a piece of architectural brilliance.”

Steps down lead to the landscaped garden, which has three beehives, a large double greenhouse with a shed, raised vegetable beds, a fruit cage, and fruit trees.

A large elevated terrace runs the entire width of the rear of the house, and a second terrace is situated beneath a pergola made of stone and wood that is adorned with climbing roses.

“Enjoy leisurely strolls or simply relax by the pond, immersing yourself in the beauty of nature.

“With a sprawling private and secluded 1.38-acre plot, there is ample room for outdoor activities, gardening, or simply enjoying the peaceful surroundings,” say the agents.

The stunning house near Northampton is on the market for offers over £1,650,000.

Take a look inside this home in Manor Road with the pictures below.

