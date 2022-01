If you're easily amused then you're in for a treat with these funny Northamptonshire street names.

We asked our readers to send in some of the funniest street names in and near the county.

Almost of all them were rude so, naturally, we had to round them all up and show you.

Here are eight rude street signs in and around Northamptonshire that are sure to have received their fair share of double-takes...

1. Butts Road in East Hunsbury, Northampton.

2. Titty Ho in Raunds. Yes, really.

3. Penistone Road situated in Lumbertubs, Northampton. That must have been deliberate, surely!

4. Another one! Titley Bawk Avenue in Earls Barton.