A stunning grade II listed property set in 19 acres of parkland in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £2.7 million.

The four bedroom home in Fineshade, near Corby, is a stable block conversion loaded with traditional features.

Downstairs, both the dining room and drawing room have fireplaces and French doors opening onto a dining terrace.

The kitchen, dining, living area has a log burner and there is a separate reception room and downstairs wet room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has a walk through wardrobe and ensuite. The other three bedroom also have ensuites.

Outside there is an impressive clock tower, a courtyard, paddock land, a lake, a five door heated garage, a gym, a sauna and a tack room.

In the grounds, there are also two additional cottages, both with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen, living room.

All of this could be yours for the guide price of £2.7 million.

Below are pictures of the historic Northamptonshire home.

(Listed by King West, marketed by Rightmove).

1. Fineshade dream home This grade II listed property has traditional features, a gym, a sauna and 19 acres of land. Photo: King West Photo Sales

