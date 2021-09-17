A stunning grade II listed property set in 19 acres of parkland in Northamptonshire has been added to the market for £2.7 million.
The four bedroom home in Fineshade, near Corby, is a stable block conversion loaded with traditional features.
Downstairs, both the dining room and drawing room have fireplaces and French doors opening onto a dining terrace.
The kitchen, dining, living area has a log burner and there is a separate reception room and downstairs wet room.
Upstairs, the main bedroom has a walk through wardrobe and ensuite. The other three bedroom also have ensuites.
Outside there is an impressive clock tower, a courtyard, paddock land, a lake, a five door heated garage, a gym, a sauna and a tack room.
In the grounds, there are also two additional cottages, both with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a kitchen, living room.
All of this could be yours for the guide price of £2.7 million.
Below are pictures of the historic Northamptonshire home.