'Beautifully renovated' three-bedroom family home in Northampton that will give you change from £200,000

A three-bedroom home in Northampton that agents say has been 'beautifully renovated' has gone on the market for £190,000

The home is in Leyswell Court, Little Billing, Northampton, and is being marketed by William H. Brown, Northampton and Rightmove.

The agents say: "The property is well presented and comprises hallway, generous re-fitted kitchen/diner, lounge, guest WC, three bedrooms and re-fitted family bathroom. Outside are front and rear gardens and communal parking bay to the front of property.

"Occupying a cul-de sac position the property benefits easy access to the A45, A43 and M1, having Riverside and Weston Favell shopping complex at your fingertips and a short drive to the local train and bus stations. Good location for local schools and Northampton University.

"This well presented property would be ideal for a first-time buyer or investment," the agents added.

