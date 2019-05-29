Historical Dallington Hall goes on Northampton property market for under £1m

The Hall, which dates back to 1720 and sits next to Dallington Park, is laid out over three floors featuring three reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom, games room, utility room, sauna and shower, five bedrooms and two bathrooms. There is also ample parking, garage abd a private garden of 0.5 acre. Dallington Hall is built of Harlestone stone with a slated roof and sash windows. It was built for Sir Joseph Jekyll, Master of the Rolls. Later owned by the Raynsford family and subsequently the Spencer family from Althorp. It became a convalescent home for wounded soldiers during the Second World War and was then converted to apartments. Dallington Hall is currently on the market, at the time of publication, for £925,000. It is being marketed by Jackson-Stops, based in Bridge Street, Northampton.

