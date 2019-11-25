Here are the 6 best pubs and bars in Northampton according to TripAdvisor
These are the 6 best pubs and bars in Northampton - according to ratings on TripAdvisor.
Look out for the TripAdvisor rating for each business - and how many reviews they received. See if your local has made this list.
1. Lighthouse - 4.5
274 customer reviews - address: 213-215 Wellingborough Road, Northampton NN1 4EF England.
Google
other
2. The Mailcoach - 3.5
196 customer reviews - address: 8 Derngate, Northampton NN1 1UB England.
Google
other
3. Lumbertubs - 3.5
328 customer reviews - address: 2 Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton NN3 6AH England.
Google
other
4. Princess Alexandra - 4.5
91 customer reviews - address: 1 Alexandra Road, Northampton NN1 5QP England.
Google
other
View more