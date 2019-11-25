Northampton pubs.

Here are the 6 best pubs and bars in Northampton according to TripAdvisor

These are the 6 best pubs and bars in Northampton - according to ratings on TripAdvisor.

274 customer reviews - address: 213-215 Wellingborough Road, Northampton NN1 4EF England.

1. Lighthouse - 4.5

196 customer reviews - address: 8 Derngate, Northampton NN1 1UB England.

2. The Mailcoach - 3.5

328 customer reviews - address: 2 Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton NN3 6AH England.

3. Lumbertubs - 3.5

91 customer reviews - address: 1 Alexandra Road, Northampton NN1 5QP England.

4. Princess Alexandra - 4.5

