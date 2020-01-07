Healthy takeaway boss rebrands Kingsthorpe restaurant

The boss of a Kingsthorpe fast-food restaurant, which promises not to undo hard work in the gym, has given his premises a makeover.

Boss, Alex Moisii, 30, re-opened the former Barber and Bistro restaurant in Alexandra Terrace on January 2 this year, under a new name, The Food Plug.

The fast-food venue offers a selection of speedily prepared, lean dishes suited to bodybuilding, customers wanting to lose weight and tasty dishes designed around general health.

The decision was made to merge business with food preparation business, Tasty Meal Prep, to offer a more sophisticated meal preparation service with an ordering system and takeaway service.

"We wanted to change it into a much more sophisticated brand that we can franchise," Alex, who has a background in mixed martial arts, said.

"We want to expand into Milton Keynes and The Food Plug is a brand we can take national.

"In Northampton, it is one of the unhealthiest locations in the UK. We wanted to change that. The main reason we opened it to begin with was because I'm into my fitness and I was looking to find a nutritious meal I could pick up."

The menu is designed around macronutrients where the customer can choose their protein, carbohydrates and vegetables.

Alex, who has also launched an in-house macronutrient consultation service, added: "They can collect meals for the whole week.

"Some customers might not have the time to cook and some people just want to collect dishes if they have their own goals like building muscle."

Since the restaurant has rebranded famous faces including Northampton rapper slowthai and Peterborough United footballer, Ivan Toney, have given their custom to The Food Plug.

The takeaway service is open from Monday to Thursday between 11am and 8pm, on Friday and Saturday between 11am and 9pm while The Food Plug cooks shut the restaurant on Sundays to only prepare food orders.