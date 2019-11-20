Head chef at Northamptonshire venue 'delighted' to win restaurant of the year at 2019 awards ceremony in Northampton

The team behind a fine dining restaurant at Whittlebury Hall is celebrating being named one of the best eateries in town.

Murrays at Whittlebury Park was announced as the winner of Restaurant of the Year at the Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards last week.

The fine dining restaurant at the hotel, wedding and conference venue took home one of the top accolades of the night at the ceremony at Royal and Dernagte in Northampton on Thrusday.

The Restaurant of the Year category, sponsored by Whitco Catering & Bakery Equipment, was jointly won by Tresham Restaurant at Rushton Hall.

'Delighted' Harvey Lockwood, head chef at Murrays, said: “The Food & Drink Awards are an incredibly prestigious event and the team and I are honoured to have won Restaurant of the Year.

"We champion all of our local suppliers and always aim to surprise our guests with an innovative menu.

"I am proud of the entire Murrays team for creating an award-winning experience for our guests when they dine with us.”

Murrays, which has 2AA Rosettes, features a modern British menu using a range of local produce in combination with quality seasonal ingredients to create simple elegant dishes.

The annual food and drink awards, now in its 11th year, celebrates the unique and exceptional culinary sector across Northamptonshire from pubs to produces, to cafes and restaurants, as well as recognition for individuals too.

As part of the judging process for Restaurant of the Year, mystery guests dined at Murrays.

For all the winners and pictures from the event click here

Read more: All the winners from glitzy awards night that applauded county's finest food and drink