Greggs store in Northampton reopens after a 'major' refurbishment

A town centre bakery is open to customers once again with a new-look.

Greggs in Mercers Row has undergone a 'major refurbishment', according to the bakery giant.

The remodelling of the shop has been refurbished to offer 'customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience'.

Claire Acott, shop manager at Greggs Northampton said: “We couldn’t wait to open our doors and welcome our customers back to Greggs.”

The Mercers Row branch has all the usual Greggs treats you'd imagine as well as the new Christmas Range which includes the Pigs Under Blanket Baguette and the Christmas Lunch Soup.

The popular Mint Hot Chocolate is also making a return following the successful launch last year.

As well as breakfast, the shop also has a self-select hot range for 'on the go' food, including fresh porridge, Southern fried chicken goujons and potato wedges.

Roisin Currie, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Northampton by providing our customers with a modern and convenient new-look shop.”

Shop opening times are 6am – 6pm Monday to Saturday and 8:30am – 4:30pm on Sunday.