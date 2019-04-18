Free pints of Guinness up for grabs in Northampton if you share the name of this pub

To celebrate the Irish pub brand’s 25th birthday O’Neill’s in Northampton is offering a free pint to anybody with variations of 'Neil' in their name.

The Drapery pub, will be offering a free pint of the black stuff to the first 25 punters with the forename, middle name or surname Neil, Neill, Neal, Neale or O'Neill.

All they have to do is make it to the bar and show their passport or driving licence.

Mathew Rowcliffe, general manager at O’Neill’s Northampton, said: “We couldn’t think of a better way to mark the occasion than to share our special day with fellow Neils.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming our wonderful guests to join with us in raising a glass and joining in the craic for this huge birthday celebration.”

The offer is available next week from Monday, April 22 to Friday, April 26.

The pub reopened its doors last month after a two-week revamp and has become one of the first bars in Northampton to have cocktails on tap.

It has also seen a full refit including the bar, seating and the garden area and has installed eight upgraded televisions, which can be seen around the pub, in the booths and outdoors.