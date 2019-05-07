Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Foodies flock to new Northampton street food festival

A brand new street food festival has launched in Northampton and will continue to take place every month until October.

This latest venture is called Bite Street NN, a monthly pop-up which will feature some of the region’s best street food vendors, including the likes of Birmingham's Digbeth Dining Club.The food festival is the brainchild of Crispin Slee, who already runs foodie events in Northamptonshire, including Northampton Winter Food Festival and Towcester Food Festival, of which William Sitwell is patron. It launched over the May Bank Holiday weekend and over 1,000 people booked to attend. Every month between the May Bank Holiday and October Bite Street will take place at Duston Mill in Upton Way. Tickets are free and there is free parking at Duston Mill. The second event will take place on May 31 and June 1.

