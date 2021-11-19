A brand new bar in Northampton will host its grand opening tonight (Friday, November 19) and is promising to 'bring something very different to the town'.

Playhouse opens this evening at the former Revolution club in Bridge Street, which closed down on October 10 this year after 19 years of business.

The new bar says it is a 'competitive socialising concept' that offers an 'eclectic mix of arcade games, as big as your head pizzas and bottomless brunch' .

The 'cool and creative' bar space inside.

Leslie Walker, general manager of Playhouse Northampton said: “Myself and the team are extremely excited to bring this brilliant new competitive socialising concept to Northampton.

"We’re incredibly proud of the investment that has gone into transforming the venue and I’m certain that when people see what we have created, they’re going to love it.

"We can’t wait to serve food and drinks and see everyone enjoy Playhouse and have a brilliant time – let the games begin.”

The bar's features include classic games like air hockey, critter racing, gopher golf, vintage photo booths, and also a 'cool and creative' bar space, wide range of cocktails and homemade pizzas.

The Playhouse logo.

A Playhouse spokesman added: "With graffiti art adorning the walls, this new concept is bringing something very different into town.

"Enjoy cocktails like the fruity and packed with punch Playhouse Pina, Pornstar Martini on tap and delight in eye-popping and fully loaded, metre-long slice shop pizzas, which use all-natural, slow-milled “caputo red” Italian flour, to create a New York style dough which is baked in-house at around 350 degrees.

"Northampton’s very own funhouse will also see live DJs playing every Friday and Saturday, spinning anything from Daft Punk and The Jam, to The Weekend and Dua Lipa.