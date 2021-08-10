The top 10 Chinese takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Whether it's a whole roast Peking duck with pancakes or beef in black bean sauce, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.
1. China Spice, Clare Street, Northampton
China Spice, on Clare Street, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 53 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2. Evergreen Cottage, Grove Road, Northampton
Evergreen Cottage on Grove Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 30 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3.
New Sunrise, on Kingsley Park Terrace, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 200 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
4. Thorplands Takeaway, Farm Field Court, Northampton
Thorplands Takeaway, on Farm Field Court, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 40 reviews on Google. Photo: Google