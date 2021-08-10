Does your favourite Chinese takeaway make Google's top 10? Photos: Google

The top 10 Chinese takeaways in Northampton, according to Google reviews

Not sure where to order your Chinese takeaway from tonight? Look no further than Google's top 10 rated in Northampton

Whether it's a whole roast Peking duck with pancakes or beef in black bean sauce, these places are the ones to choose according to the search engine's reviews.

1. China Spice, Clare Street, Northampton

China Spice, on Clare Street, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 53 reviews on Google.

2. Evergreen Cottage, Grove Road, Northampton

Evergreen Cottage on Grove Road, has a rating of 4.7 out of five from 30 reviews on Google.

3.

New Sunrise, on Kingsley Park Terrace, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 200 reviews on Google.

4. Thorplands Takeaway, Farm Field Court, Northampton

Thorplands Takeaway, on Farm Field Court, has a rating of 4.6 out of five from 40 reviews on Google.

