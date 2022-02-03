The Gin and Rum Festival is returning to Northampton with 'a taste of Mexico'

The Gin and Rum festival is coming to Northampton next month but it is not only gin and rum that will be on the menu this time.

The festival is introducing its first ever themed Tequila bar, which will sell a variety of up to 20 authentic Tequilas bringing 'a taste of Mexico' to the event.

Festival director, Bobby Nanua, said: "With the rise in Tequila sales and interest in general, it made sense for us to include Tequila within our festival.

The Gin and Rum Festival at the Northamptonshire County Cricket Club in October 2021.

"Covid-19 has allowed people to explore more spirits at home and hopefully this will follow through in events throughout 2022."

Those thirsty for knowledge or simply wanting to party the night away are invited to join the Gin and Rum Festival at the Northampton County Cricket Ground on Saturday, March 19.

Attendees will be able to discover new favourites with samples from hand picked guest distillers as well as themed gin and rum bars. Visitors will be spoilt for choice with over 120 gins and rums on the market including the 'best of British', spirits from around the world and a huge range of flavoured products.

The festival's hand-picked products offer customers the chance to discover a variety of beverages that are exclusive only to the Gin and Rum Festival.

The purchase of a ticket includes entry to the event, a reusable stainless-steel straw, a G&R branded Copa glass with a carry satchel for safe-keeping, complimentary samples, talks from guest distillers and a premium selection of mixers and tonics that are also free of charge.

Ticket holders will, in addition, receive an exclusive Gin and Rum guide, which includes expertly crafted garnish suggestions, so visitors can take the perfect serve home.