The 11 best pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages according to your TripAdvisor reviews

After the hospitality industry was closed for so long due to the pandemic, getting back out to pubs has been high up on the priority list for many people.

And as a town Northampton has many great establishments on offer - not to mention many more great pubs in the surrounding villages.

From wet-led pubs, to food-focused there, is something for everyone.

But which drinking (and eating) holes has the general public ranked as the best?

We took a look at TripAdvisor to find the pubs in Northampton and surrounding villages which have been rated at 4.5 stars out of five, or higher, by you - the reviewers.

Here are the 11 top rated pubs in Northampton, which all have 4.5 out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

1. The Lamplighter, Northampton Ranked 4.5 out of five, from 365 reviews. "Cannot fault The Lamplighter. Best roast dinner in Northampton by a country mile ! We've been several times now and never, ever disappoints," raved one TripAdvisor user.

2. Overstone Manor, Overstone Ranked 4.5 out of five, from 611 reviews. One review reads: "Great experience. Being veggie, my wife and I opted for the Veggie Carvery which was amazing. Lovely fresh vegetables."

3. The Saracen's Head, Little Brington Ranked 4.5 out of five, from 409 reviews. "Had a fantastic evening last night to celebrate a birthday. The seafood pasta and rump steak are highly recommended," commented one reviewer.

4. White Elephant, Kingsley Ranked 4.5 out of five, from 207 reviews. One TripAdvisor user said: "The staff were amazing, the food cooked to perfection and the atmosphere was amazing! Would 100 percent recommend."