The 10 best places in Northampton for fish and chips, according to Google reviews

Anyone who wants to get their own portion then look no further than the top 10 places to go for one of Britain's favourite meals, according to Google reviews.
1. Windsor Fish Bar, Windsor Crescent, Dallington
Windsor Fish Bar on Windsor Crescent, Dallington, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from 221 reviews on Google. Photo: Google
2. Leyland Fish and Chips, Leyland Drive, Northampton
Leyland Fish and Chips on Leyland Drive, Northampton, has a rating of 4.8 out of five from eight reviews on Google. Photo: Google
3. Nick's Place, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton
Nick's Place, on Kingsley Park Terrace, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 419 reviews on Google
4. Mr Chippy, Broadmead Avenue, Northampton
Mr Chippy, on Broadmead Avenue, has a rating of 4.5 out of five from 268 reviews on Google. Photo: Google