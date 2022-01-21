Ten of the best places in Northampton to get fish and chips, according to Google reviews

On a Friday evening, there are few things better than coming in from a work, lounging on the sofa, watching TV and enjoying fish and chips with your loved ones.

It is an age-old tradition, but it is still a good one.

And if it is something you look forward to every week, the fish and chips need to be of a high standard and you need to know you're getting exactly what you desire.

So here are 10 fish and chip shops in Northampton that are ranked 4.4 or above out of five, by Google reviewers.

1. Boothville Fish Bar, Boothville Green, Boothville Boothville Fish Bar was ranked 4.6 out of five on Google reviews, with 150 reviews.

2. Duston Fish Bar, Main Road, Duston Duston Fish Bar is rated 4.5 out of five on Google reviews with 184 reviews.

3. Eastfield Fish Bar, Longland Road, Eastfield Eastfield Fish Bar has been ranked as 4.5 out of 5 on Google reviews from 118 reviews.