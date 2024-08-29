Take a look back at 25 Disco Henry photos from a 2009 summer night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Disco Henry has been capturing photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since way back in 2004.

In an interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry shared what it’s been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people, I’d say they know me. People know of me and, of course, my Facebook, which now has about 26,000 followers.

"It's lovely to be recognised and appreciated for my work. I think 99 percent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures, they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I’ve probably met and photographed millions of people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger crowd. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now; there was more camaraderie."

