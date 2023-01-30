Revealed: June 2025's most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable data

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes a most booked list, which is updated on the fifth day of each month.

Since the start of this year, there have been a couple of new entries and the list includes everything from village pubs, to an independent Italian restaurant, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top nine most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in June 2025, according to OpenTable.

Back in the list at number nine is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu.

In at number eight is La Terraza Tapas Bar in Upton, Northampton. Specialising in Spanish food, the restaurant offers an experience with a variety of small plates, perfect for sharing.

The Snooty Fox at Lowick, near Kettering, comes in at number seven. When the pub reopened under new management, it promised to celebrate local and British produce, with frequently changing menus.