The Bull in Towcester.

A Northamptonshire family pub has made it onto the shortlist of six pubs still in the running for a national ‘Pub of the Year’ award.

The Bull, in Brackley Road, Towcester is in with the chance of winning the Stonegate Pub Partners ‘Pub of the Year’ prize at the Great British Pub Awards (GBPAs).

Seeing off hundreds of other entries, the pub’s family friendly vibe with a variety of food offers formed a large part of the pub’s success.

Publicans, Cymon and Claire Marks, opened what was then an abandoned pub in February 2019.

Since then they have carefully restored and transformed the venue throughout the pandemic.

When the pub was able to reopen post-lockdown, the food proved popular.

The couple is now thrilled to be shortlisted for the national award.

Claire said: “We are absolutely delighted to be in the finals of the Great British Pub Awards.

“We have worked hard to turn the business into what it is today, and it is amazing to have that recognised in such a way.

“I’m so proud of my team and everything we’ve achieved over the last 18-months.”

The Great British Pub Awards recognise, reward and celebrate the work pubs do for communities and are widely considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the British Pub industry.

Simon Longbottom, CEO of Stonegate Group, aded: “The entirety of the Stonegate Group is behind Claire and Mark and their team.

“We are incredibly proud of the ingenuity they have shown in the face of adversity and their contribution to the success of The Bull, as both a pub and as a business.

“On behalf of myself and the entire business, we wish them every success in the finals.”

The Bull is open seven days a week and the team provides quality food and drink including a range of home-made traditional dishes.

The food is freshly prepared to order by highly experienced chefs.