PICTURES: Take a look back at six historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's historic stomping grounds.
Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. OLD HOUSE AT HOME – 216 Wellingborough Road
Dave said: "The Old House At Home first appeared in 1860 when George Brown began a sixteen year stay which he followed with another twenty eight at the nearby Foresters Arms. By far the most famous landlord in its history was also its longest serving. Albert Dunkley had played for the Cobblers when they were a non-league team. Originally from Cogenhoe, he went on to represent Leicester City, Gillingham, Bristol Rovers, Swindon Town, Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool. He retired from playing in 1906 and became landlord in 1908 which boosted the pubs profile in the town. Unrecognisable internally, the Old House Pub & Kitchen, as it is now known, has adapted with the times and hopefully will go from strength to strength in the future."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. HARE & HOUNDS – 46 & 48 Newland
Dave said: "The Hare & Hounds is still fondly remembered by many people as it only disappeared in the early 1970s, part of the clearance for the Grosvenor Centre. The earliest record I have for it was from 1813 and increasingly over the decades that followed it seemed to gain ‘senior’ status over the other pubs in the area. Originally on the north corner of Ladies Lane, it switched to a new purpose built building on the south corner and was considerably larger so its popularity must have been a factor in the move. The new Hare & Hounds opened on 23rd May 1939 and was run by the wonderfully named Benny Bounds. The NBC (Northampton Brewery Company) continued to run the old site as a guest house so whereas the old pub still rented rooms, the new one just got on with being a pub."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. ROBIN HOOD– 35 St James Road
Dave said: "The Robin Hood & Little John could have been trading in the 16th Century, there were certainly buildings there then and the location would be a great place to stay before heading into Northampton for market day. But the first definite mention comes from 1789 when an auction was being held there. The original building was for many years known as an Inn so it must have had stabling and storage facilities and rooms to rent, but like many places we remember, it was most probably a lot larger back then. The old, familiar ending came to the Robin Hood in the 1970’s though, it was in the way, so it was closed down and demolished in 1976."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. LITTLE BELL– 9 Augustin Street/19 Commercial Street
Dave said: "The Little Bell was a pub with two names and lived on two streets. It was opened in 1830 as the Little Bell by Pearce Cornfield and he slowly and steadily built up his trade there until it became apparent to him that his pub wasn’t big enough to cope, so he moved. Commercial Street used to run into Augustin Street, the name changing at the junction of St James Street, he identified a bigger site on the corner of Weston Row and moved there in 1840, taking the name and his trade with him, so although the new pub was within a stones throw of the old one, it actually moved streets. James McLean became the last landlord in 1892 and he oversaw the council’s attempts to revoke the licence in both 1904 and 1905 before they finally got their way in 1906 with £620 compensation being paid out from the Compensation Board."
Photo: Dave Knibb