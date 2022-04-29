PICTURES: Take a look at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them - including riots, bar fights and watered down spirits

So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.Dave's self-published book has sold more than 2,000 copies. Call 07939990790 or email [email protected] to buy a copy.
1. ROSE & CROWN – 1 Alma Street, 1 Rickard Street, Far Cotton
Dave said: "The Rose & Crown was on the corner of Alma Street and Main Road, though Alma Street became Rickard Street during its lifetime. The earliest mention of it came in 1862, and as it was for sale in 1863 stating that it was newly built, then we can safely assume that is when it opened. It certainly had a lively start to its career as three separate landlords ended up in court for assault within the first decade, as well as serving unjust measures and watered down spirits. A typical corner street local, it served its community for over a century before closing in about 1969."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. Three Tuns in Market Square
Dave said: "There was a Three Tuns on the list of 16th or 17th century pubs list, situated on the Market Square. If it is this Three Tuns then the Chequers couldn’t have had an entrance to the Market after the 1675 Fire, which it plainly did have. So, there were two Three Tuns, this one and an older one whose location is unknown. The Chequers was losing its influence by the end of the 18thCentury and the Market Square entrance was rebranded as the Three Tuns, a more working class pub to supplement the Inn around the corner."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. The Spread Eagle
Dave said: "One of the ‘pub crawl’ places on the ‘Welly’ road, the Spread Eagle dates back to around 1850. A fairly standard place, a mixture of clubs, societies and not much in the way of lock-ins and fights, not bad enough to make the papers anyway. The Spread Eagle closed in 1971 and was for a while the Men’s Own Rugby Club headquarters before reopening as a pub in 1982."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. The Victoria Inn in Military Road
Dave said: "The pub opened in 1875. Instantly a hub of the local community, it had by the early 1880’s established its own Football, Rugby and Cricket clubs.
Political meetings were a popular feature of Victorian pubs. Many of these meetings were heated and violence erupting at them was not uncommon. The Victoria was a rare example of a pub reopening. It had closed down (1960s) and was the Northampton Nene Angling Club headquarters and the Navy Club before finally reopening. Sadly, though, it has been one of the town’s recent victims, closing in 2016."
Photo: Dave Knibb