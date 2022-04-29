PICTURES: Take a look at SIX historic Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them - including riots, bar fights and watered down spirits

2. Three Tuns in Market Square

Dave said: "There was a Three Tuns on the list of 16th or 17th century pubs list, situated on the Market Square. If it is this Three Tuns then the Chequers couldn’t have had an entrance to the Market after the 1675 Fire, which it plainly did have. So, there were two Three Tuns, this one and an older one whose location is unknown. The Chequers was losing its influence by the end of the 18thCentury and the Market Square entrance was rebranded as the Three Tuns, a more working class pub to supplement the Inn around the corner."

Photo: Dave Knibb