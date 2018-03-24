PICTURE GALLERY: Pub in the heart of Northampton town centre to offer NHS discount after three-week revamp

Another watering hole has re-opened in the hub of Northampton following a six-figure renovation.

The Mail Coach in Derngate - operated by Bermondsey Pub Company - opened yesterday (Friday, March 23) with an entirely new industrial-themed look, brand new menu specialising in burgers and hotdogs, with nearly 50 gins behind the bar.

Click the picture gallery link above to see pictures of the inside of the venue.

One of the main features of the revamped pub is the sports lounge - which can now be hired out to groups to play pool and watch live sporting events.

The Mail Coach re-opening comes after the former Fox & Quill pub, now called The Optimist, has this week also opened following a half-a-million-pound makeover.

Drinkers can still expect to Thursday night open-mic night at the Mail Coach but bosses say there will be more of an emphasis on live bands on Fridays, with ‘grown-up vinyl DJs’ on Saturdays and bring your own vinyl Sundays.

NHS workers can now get 25 per cent off all orders, Armed Forces personnel get 10 per cent off and students only get discount off between Sunday and Thursday.